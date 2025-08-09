Previous
A great day for it. by wakelys
Photo 2008

A great day for it.

Sun, surf and wind so great conditions for this chap.
9th August 2025 9th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

Oh wow, what a great action shot, I love the water!
August 9th, 2025  
Fabulous capture!
August 9th, 2025  
So fun and a fabulous shot
August 9th, 2025  
