Lollipop boys by wakelys
Photo 2011

Lollipop boys

A long laborious morning waiting for my stepson who had injured his foot and was in the walk in centre to get it x-rayed. I decided to wait for him on the beach where there was a pleasant breeze on a very hot day.
I was entertained when this van pulled up and was mum looking for a soft toy for the boy in the middle while the boys looked on enjoying their lollipops.
Just after this was taken I checked in on Stepson (4 hours after dropping him off) to be informed that he had arranged to see a friend so didn’t need a lift home!!!
On a positive note I was very relaxed and very much enjoyed my “me” time albeit now hot, thirsty and hungry.
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Photo Details

summerfield ace
nice candid shot. take care you don't get too much sun exposure. drink lotsa liquid. see you tomorrow!
August 12th, 2025  
