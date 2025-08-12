Lollipop boys

A long laborious morning waiting for my stepson who had injured his foot and was in the walk in centre to get it x-rayed. I decided to wait for him on the beach where there was a pleasant breeze on a very hot day.

I was entertained when this van pulled up and was mum looking for a soft toy for the boy in the middle while the boys looked on enjoying their lollipops.

Just after this was taken I checked in on Stepson (4 hours after dropping him off) to be informed that he had arranged to see a friend so didn’t need a lift home!!!

On a positive note I was very relaxed and very much enjoyed my “me” time albeit now hot, thirsty and hungry.