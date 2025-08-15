Sign up
Photo 2014
Yesterdays pickings
Now in the pan.
Tomorrow the magic will happen and crab apple and chilli jelly will be created.
A fair swap with JackieR. She got a bag of apples and I was gifted some chilli’s - let hope that they are hot.
15th August 2025
15th Aug 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
15th August 2025 3:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pan
,
crabapples
,
scw25
,
jellyinthemaking
