Waiting to cool by wakelys
Waiting to cool

Crab apple and chilli jelly will keep me going for a while. Will have to wait a while for it to cool and properly set the know if there is any heat to the chilli. So far it’s tasting ok but was hoping for a bit more heat.
16th August 2025 16th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
552% complete

JackieR ace
Goodness me, so many jars!!! Can I come play Jenga with that stack please???
August 16th, 2025  
