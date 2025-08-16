Sign up
Previous
Photo 2015
Waiting to cool
Crab apple and chilli jelly will keep me going for a while. Will have to wait a while for it to cool and properly set the know if there is any heat to the chilli. So far it’s tasting ok but was hoping for a bit more heat.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
jars
scw25
crabappleandchillijelly
JackieR
ace
Goodness me, so many jars!!! Can I come play Jenga with that stack please???
August 16th, 2025
