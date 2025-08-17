Previous
Buzzing by wakelys
Photo 2016

Buzzing

Our local sunflower fields are open to the public throughout August and you can pay to go in and pick the lovely flowers. Being a local there is a nice walk that runs along the edge of the field.
17th August 2025 17th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
552% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Gorgeous detail on the edge of the sunflower… superb. Beautiful clever bee
August 17th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice composition and pov
August 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
A sight to make one smile, more than once
August 17th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact