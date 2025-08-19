Sign up
Previous
Photo 2018
Darkness descends
Evening walk and thought that I would test my skills on low level lighting. As we completed our walk the boatyard was almost in complete darkness. Pleased that I captured this with the ISO still at 100.
19th August 2025
19th Aug 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
18th August 2025 8:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dark
,
sea
,
boat
,
boatyard
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Brilliant capture
August 19th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
You should be very pleased with the result.
August 19th, 2025
