Darkness descends by wakelys
Photo 2018

Darkness descends

Evening walk and thought that I would test my skills on low level lighting. As we completed our walk the boatyard was almost in complete darkness. Pleased that I captured this with the ISO still at 100.
19th August 2025 19th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
Brilliant capture
August 19th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
You should be very pleased with the result.
August 19th, 2025  
