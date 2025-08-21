Inspired by the work of Andy Small.Next week at our U3a photography group we are going to present the work of Andy Smalls style of photography.A friend noticed that he had an open studio day so off we trundled to see him.His style is very simplistic but effective. We had the opportunity to stroll around his garden so we grabbed chair cushions to use as a backdrop. Unfortunately he didn’t have black but I quite like the colour of this.I took several photos to include in next weeks presentation.