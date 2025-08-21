Previous
Anemone by wakelys
Anemone

Inspired by the work of Andy Small.
https://www.andysmall.co.uk/andy-small-fine-art-flower-photographer-and-rhs-workshop-tutor/
Next week at our U3a photography group we are going to present the work of Andy Smalls style of photography.
A friend noticed that he had an open studio day so off we trundled to see him.
His style is very simplistic but effective. We had the opportunity to stroll around his garden so we grabbed chair cushions to use as a backdrop. Unfortunately he didn’t have black but I quite like the colour of this.
I took several photos to include in next weeks presentation.
Susan Wakely

@wakelys
JackieR ace
Beautiful
August 21st, 2025  
Wylie ace
Beautifully done
August 21st, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Delightful
August 21st, 2025  
Brian ace
Beautiful 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
August 21st, 2025  
Babs ace
So beautiful fav
August 21st, 2025  
Kathy A ace
This is gorgeous!
August 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
