Cow Parsley seeds by wakelys
Photo 2022

Cow Parsley seeds

Still experimenting with Andy Small inspired shots.
BOB if you have the time.
23rd August 2025 23rd Aug 25

Susan Wakely

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a super cloudburst of seeds. I will have to google Andy Small.....don't know who that is!
August 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@casablanca I put a link two days ago with my anemone.
August 23rd, 2025  
