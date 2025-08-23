Sign up
Previous
Photo 2022
Cow Parsley seeds
Still experimenting with Andy Small inspired shots.
BOB if you have the time.
23rd August 2025
23rd Aug 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2741
photos
142
followers
86
following
553% complete
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2016
719
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
22nd August 2025 5:12pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
seeds
,
cowparsley
,
sccw25
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
What a super cloudburst of seeds. I will have to google Andy Small.....don't know who that is!
August 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
@casablanca
I put a link two days ago with my anemone.
August 23rd, 2025
