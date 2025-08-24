Previous
Tiggy
Tiggy

Puppy sitting. This is my nieces new puppy . She is a bundle of joy even though she did wake up at 06.00 hrs. Luckily there will be lots of puppy naps throughout the day. She is 10 weeks and weighs just 2kgs.
24th August 2025

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Kathy A ace
She is very cute
August 24th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Adorable! That was what we named our cat when I was a child, before I was allergic.
August 24th, 2025  
Diana ace
Fabulous shot of this adorable little pup!
August 24th, 2025  
Lis Lapthorn ace
She looks very cosy and comfortable.
August 24th, 2025  
