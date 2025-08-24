Sign up
Previous
Photo 2023
Tiggy
Puppy sitting. This is my nieces new puppy . She is a bundle of joy even though she did wake up at 06.00 hrs. Luckily there will be lots of puppy naps throughout the day. She is 10 weeks and weighs just 2kgs.
24th August 2025
24th Aug 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2742
photos
142
followers
86
following
554% complete
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
719
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th August 2025 6:28am
Tags
puppy
,
twiggy
,
scw25
Kathy A
ace
She is very cute
August 24th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Adorable! That was what we named our cat when I was a child, before I was allergic.
August 24th, 2025
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot of this adorable little pup!
August 24th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
She looks very cosy and comfortable.
August 24th, 2025
