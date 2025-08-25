Previous
High tide at Bosham by wakelys
High tide at Bosham

The swan is wondering if parking charges still apply (blue sign on the left).
25th August 2025 25th Aug 25

Laura
Well spotted.
August 25th, 2025  
Mags
Oh my!
August 25th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Good job they tell you!
August 25th, 2025  
