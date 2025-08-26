Previous
Great waves for surfing by wakelys
Photo 2025

Great waves for surfing

The paddle boarder was having great fun.
Wind, waves and sunny, my type of weather.
26th August 2025 26th Aug 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
554% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

LManning (Laura) ace
Fabulous scene! I love the way the clouds and the waves seem to mimic each other.
August 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Superb capture
August 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact