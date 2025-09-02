Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2032
St John’s wort
Playing with my new cheap and cheerful macro lens.
2nd September 2025
2nd Sep 25
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2751
photos
143
followers
86
following
556% complete
View this month »
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
2nd September 2025 5:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
macro
,
scw25
,
stjohnswort
katy
ace
Wow! Just wow! amazing detail
September 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Well it appears to work, lovely detail!
September 2nd, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
fantastic
September 2nd, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Lovely
September 2nd, 2025
LManning (Laura)
ace
Fabulous composition
September 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close