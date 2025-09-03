Sign up
Previous
Photo 2033
Jasmine
Another shot playing with my new macro lens. I didn’t intend posting this but the day has been hectic and I have nothing else to offer.
3rd September 2025
3rd Sep 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2752
photos
143
followers
86
following
556% complete
View this month »
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
2033
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
2nd September 2025 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
jasmine
,
macro.
,
scw25
Liz Gooster
ace
It looks great to me Sue! Hope you're happy with your new lens.
September 3rd, 2025
Diana
ace
Well done, beautiful focus. Which Jasmine is this, I have two different ones, but none look like this one?
September 3rd, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Lovely close up - d joy your ma ro lens.
September 3rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Ooo soo lovely… brilliant
September 3rd, 2025
