Jasmine by wakelys
Photo 2033

Jasmine

Another shot playing with my new macro lens. I didn’t intend posting this but the day has been hectic and I have nothing else to offer.
3rd September 2025 3rd Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Liz Gooster ace
It looks great to me Sue! Hope you're happy with your new lens.
September 3rd, 2025  
Diana ace
Well done, beautiful focus. Which Jasmine is this, I have two different ones, but none look like this one?
September 3rd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Lovely close up - d joy your ma ro lens.
September 3rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Ooo soo lovely… brilliant
September 3rd, 2025  
