Previous
Photo 2035
Same view different day.
Low tide - see link for same view at high tide
here
I was parked to the left of the children.
5th September 2025
5th Sep 25
1
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
5th September 2025 2:10pm
Tags
lowtide
,
bosham
,
scw25
Liz Gooster
ace
Wow, what a contrast to the other photo! And great to pair them up like this.
September 5th, 2025
