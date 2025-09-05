Previous
Same view different day. by wakelys
Photo 2035

Same view different day.

Low tide - see link for same view at high tide here
I was parked to the left of the children.
5th September 2025

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Liz Gooster
Wow, what a contrast to the other photo! And great to pair them up like this.
September 5th, 2025  
