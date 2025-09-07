Sign up
Previous
Photo 2037
Just been for a swim
These two ladies had just come out of the water and then sat on the beach with a warm drink, chatted for ages and enjoyed the sunshine.
7th September 2025
7th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
beach
scw25
Lis Lapthorn
Brilliant capture of an English beach. I can almost feel the cold.
September 7th, 2025
JackieR
Oooh tag for latest people challenge
September 7th, 2025
