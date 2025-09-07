Previous
Just been for a swim by wakelys
Photo 2037

Just been for a swim

These two ladies had just come out of the water and then sat on the beach with a warm drink, chatted for ages and enjoyed the sunshine.
7th September 2025 7th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lis Lapthorn ace
Brilliant capture of an English beach. I can almost feel the cold.
September 7th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Oooh tag for latest people challenge
September 7th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact