Waiting for the eclipse by wakelys
Waiting for the eclipse

Several people stood on the beach waiting to see the rising moon and eclipse. There was a band of low cloud so most people had gone by the time that it was above the clouds.
8th September 2025 8th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Brian ace
An interesting candid
September 8th, 2025  
Diana ace
Beautiful candid, I love the display in the cell!
September 8th, 2025  
Shirley ace
A fun candid
September 8th, 2025  
