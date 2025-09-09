Previous
Back in the classroom by wakelys
Photo 2039

Back in the classroom

The start of a film making course.
I haven’t got a clue but script written. Now time to enjoy the journey.
Slight problem with classroom planning so ended up in the art room.
9th September 2025 9th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
558% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
A perfect eye of the beholder image
September 9th, 2025  
Diana ace
Great shot of the artists utensils, those brushes look brand new! It sounds like an exciting new project.
September 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact