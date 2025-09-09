Sign up
Photo 2039
Back in the classroom
The start of a film making course.
I haven’t got a clue but script written. Now time to enjoy the journey.
Slight problem with classroom planning so ended up in the art room.
9th September 2025
9th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
9th September 2025 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
art
,
college
,
classroom
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
A perfect eye of the beholder image
September 9th, 2025
Diana
ace
Great shot of the artists utensils, those brushes look brand new! It sounds like an exciting new project.
September 9th, 2025
