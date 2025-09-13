Previous
Afternoon tea venue by wakelys
Photo 2043

Afternoon tea venue

Since retiring up small group of us meet at least once a year if not twice for afternoon tea.
We were waiting to pay and the restaurant was empty like our plates but all of the computers were down so we didn’t need an excuse to stay longer and chat.
13th September 2025 13th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Beverley ace
Lovely views through the round window’s… lovely times
September 13th, 2025  
Kate ace
Love the triangular view
September 13th, 2025  
