Afternoon tea venue
Since retiring up small group of us meet at least once a year if not twice for afternoon tea.
We were waiting to pay and the restaurant was empty like our plates but all of the computers were down so we didn’t need an excuse to stay longer and chat.
13th September 2025
13th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
restaurant
,
windows
,
scw25
,
langstonehotel
Beverley
ace
Lovely views through the round window’s… lovely times
September 13th, 2025
Kate
ace
Love the triangular view
September 13th, 2025
