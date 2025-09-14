Previous
Determination by wakelys
Photo 2044

Determination

Still producing fruit in my hanging basket in spite of the dropping temperatures and rain.
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great close up and fabulous details, spider webs and all ;-)
September 14th, 2025  
