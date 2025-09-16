Sign up
Photo 2046
More than one Kerf
If confused Kerry means cut, notch or groove.
16th September 2025
16th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
16th September 2025 3:36pm
Tags
tree
,
wood
,
stump
,
pigword
,
scw25
,
kerf
