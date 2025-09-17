Previous
A seat on Roundhill by wakelys
Photo 2047

A seat on Roundhill

A nice secluded spot on the campsite. The seat is surrounded by oak and chestnut trees.
I’m sure that this area was once a lookout point with a view but now obscured by trees.
17th September 2025 17th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Lovely open space among all the trees.
September 17th, 2025  
Wylie ace
Interesting find
September 17th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
nice capture
September 17th, 2025  
Diana ace
Lovely find and shot, it seems to be on a tiled spot.
September 17th, 2025  
