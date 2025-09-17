Sign up
Previous
Photo 2047
A seat on Roundhill
A nice secluded spot on the campsite. The seat is surrounded by oak and chestnut trees.
I’m sure that this area was once a lookout point with a view but now obscured by trees.
17th September 2025
17th Sep 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2.
2768
photos
142
followers
85
following
2040
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
721
2041
2042
2043
2044
2045
2046
2047
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
17th September 2025 11:01am
Tags
trees
,
seat
,
campsite
,
scw25
,
graffham
Dione Giorgio
Nice shot. Lovely open space among all the trees.
September 17th, 2025
Wylie
ace
Interesting find
September 17th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
nice capture
September 17th, 2025
Diana
ace
Lovely find and shot, it seems to be on a tiled spot.
September 17th, 2025
