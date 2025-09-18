Sign up
Previous
Photo 2048
A sculpture in nature
This tree had a beautiful shape and form and looks as elegant in this state as it probably did when alive and upright.
18th September 2025
18th Sep 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
tree
,
field
,
scw25
,
graffham
JackieR
ace
It was a fabulous tree to wander around
September 18th, 2025
Mags
ace
That's amazing!
September 18th, 2025
Beverley
ace
It’s still an amazing tree… I wonder if it could re- route itself ?
September 18th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
A wonderful example of sculpture in nature.
September 18th, 2025
