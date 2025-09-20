Previous
Into the Hornets nest by wakelys
Photo 2050

There is a deep scar/notch in the tree and the hornets have claimed it.
It was a hive of activity but I kept a safe distance with a zoom lens.
20th September 2025 20th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

@wakelys
Boxplayer ace
Ooh love hornets and their low drone, they're relatively peaceable compared to wasps - but yes stay clear!
September 20th, 2025  
