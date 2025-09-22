Sign up
Sea defences
The shape of the wall takes the full energy from the waves at high tide taking the waves back into the sea rather than the property behind the wall.
22nd September 2025
22nd Sep 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
sea
,
wall
,
defences
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
A very weird perspective, as it inverts if looked at too long!! Fabulous sky and glint of reflection
September 22nd, 2025
Mags
ace
Such depth! Well captured.
September 22nd, 2025
