Sea defences by wakelys
Sea defences

The shape of the wall takes the full energy from the waves at high tide taking the waves back into the sea rather than the property behind the wall.
22nd September 2025 22nd Sep 25

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
A very weird perspective, as it inverts if looked at too long!! Fabulous sky and glint of reflection
September 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Such depth! Well captured.
September 22nd, 2025  
