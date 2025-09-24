Previous
Hayling Island golf course by wakelys
Photo 2054

Hayling Island golf course

Once a month I attend the golf club for our U3a photography group.
The temperature has dropped with a cool breeze coming from the sea (beyond the horizon).
Sunshine I spite of the cloud cover.
24th September 2025 24th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
562% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact