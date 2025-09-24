Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2054
Hayling Island golf course
Once a month I attend the golf club for our U3a photography group.
The temperature has dropped with a cool breeze coming from the sea (beyond the horizon).
Sunshine I spite of the cloud cover.
24th September 2025
24th Sep 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2776
photos
143
followers
85
following
562% complete
View this month »
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
Latest from all albums
722
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2054
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
24th September 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
golf
,
course
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close