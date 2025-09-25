Previous
Looks like trouble ahead by wakelys
Photo 2055

Looks like trouble ahead

Surprisingly I only saw a couple of spots of rain but ended up in a massive traffic jam due to a broken down lorry in the direction that I was going.
25th September 2025 25th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

JackieR ace
Fabulous cloudscape
September 25th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Dramatic skies. So frustrating being stuck in traffic.
September 25th, 2025  
