Photo 2055
Looks like trouble ahead
Surprisingly I only saw a couple of spots of rain but ended up in a massive traffic jam due to a broken down lorry in the direction that I was going.
25th September 2025
25th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
road
,
clouds
,
whereilive
,
haylingisland
,
scw25
JackieR
Fabulous cloudscape
September 25th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Dramatic skies. So frustrating being stuck in traffic.
September 25th, 2025
