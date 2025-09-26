Previous
A convenient convenience by wakelys
Photo 2056

A convenient convenience

At night this stretch of road will be closed for repairs. At least the workers are being looked after.
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
563% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
I'm fed up with it being Hampshire's turn to store the orange cones on our roads
September 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact