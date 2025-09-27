Previous
AGM at the Repair Cafe
Photo 2057

AGM at the Repair Cafe

The last Saturday of the month is the local repair cafe. I volunteer serving teas, coffees and cake. Occasionally I do the odd repair of china and jewellery.
A spread of sandwiches and cakes were supplied as a thank you to us.
27th September 2025

Susan Wakely

