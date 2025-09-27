Sign up
Previous
Photo 2057
AGM at the Repair Cafe
The last Saturday of the month is the local repair cafe. I volunteer serving teas, coffees and cake. Occasionally I do the odd repair of china and jewellery.
A spread of sandwiches and cakes were supplied as a thank you to us.
27th September 2025
27th Sep 25
0
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2779
photos
143
followers
85
following
2
365
iPhone 15 Pro
27th September 2025 12:19pm
scw25
repaircafe
