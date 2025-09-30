Sign up
Photo 2060
Setting up a group selfie
Karah is our tutor. I am currently on a film making course and today we were out looking for suitable locations. Hopeful in the new year or soon after there will be a short film to show for our efforts.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Tags
selfie
,
karah
,
scw25
,
porchestercastle
LManning (Laura)
ace
Very cool shot. Sounds like an interesting course! Can't wait to see more.
September 30th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Sorry I wasn't there looks like it was a productive morning
September 30th, 2025
Diana
ace
What an interesting project!
September 30th, 2025
