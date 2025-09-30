Previous
Setting up a group selfie
Setting up a group selfie

Karah is our tutor. I am currently on a film making course and today we were out looking for suitable locations. Hopeful in the new year or soon after there will be a short film to show for our efforts.
LManning (Laura) ace
Very cool shot. Sounds like an interesting course! Can't wait to see more.
September 30th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Sorry I wasn't there looks like it was a productive morning
September 30th, 2025  
Diana ace
What an interesting project!
September 30th, 2025  
