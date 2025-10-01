Previous
The tides coming in. by wakelys
Photo 2061

The tides coming in.

Just remember not to stand or sit too close.although it was calm the occasional wave can catch you out. Fortunately my feet stayed dry today
1st October 2025 1st Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
564% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely sea and sky!
October 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact