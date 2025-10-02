Sign up
Previous
Photo 2062
A pedestrian ICM
Look to the left and you will see a 365’r.
On our Photography group walk about this morning.
You may have guessed that the subject today was ICM.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
3
0
Tags
street
,
southsea
,
icm
,
pedestriancrossing
,
scw25
Diana
ace
Well done, I won't have a clue as how to do this!
October 2nd, 2025
Babs
ace
Love it, not only the ghost but the other photographer too and also the big eye watching
October 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Wouldn’t ICM make the whole thing blurred & not just the moving person?
Spotted your partner in crime before I read the narrative.
October 2nd, 2025
