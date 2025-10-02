Previous
A pedestrian ICM by wakelys
Photo 2062

A pedestrian ICM

Look to the left and you will see a 365’r.
On our Photography group walk about this morning.
You may have guessed that the subject today was ICM.
2nd October 2025 2nd Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
564% complete

Diana ace
Well done, I won't have a clue as how to do this!
October 2nd, 2025  
Babs ace
Love it, not only the ghost but the other photographer too and also the big eye watching
October 2nd, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Wouldn’t ICM make the whole thing blurred & not just the moving person?
Spotted your partner in crime before I read the narrative.
October 2nd, 2025  
