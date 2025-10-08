Sign up
Previous
Photo 2068
30506
Info on this steam train below
https://watercressline.co.uk/our-trains/steam-locomotives/506-30506-lswr-urie-s15-class/
Sorry I feel I am behind with commenting.
Spent a fun day on this train with cream tea this afternoon.
8th October 2025
8th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2790
photos
140
followers
84
following
Tags
steamtrain
,
scw25
katy
ace
Love the POV and composition for this photo! It sounds like a fabulous day
October 8th, 2025
Mags
ace
What a wonderful way to enjoy your cream tea.
October 8th, 2025
