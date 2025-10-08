Previous
30506 by wakelys
Photo 2068

30506

Info on this steam train below
https://watercressline.co.uk/our-trains/steam-locomotives/506-30506-lswr-urie-s15-class/

Sorry I feel I am behind with commenting.
Spent a fun day on this train with cream tea this afternoon.
8th October 2025 8th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
katy ace
Love the POV and composition for this photo! It sounds like a fabulous day
October 8th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a wonderful way to enjoy your cream tea.
October 8th, 2025  
