Previous
Flying high with the birds. by wakelys
Photo 2071

Flying high with the birds.

The boats are being taken out of the water to be stored over winter.
11th October 2025 11th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
567% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Fantastic! Reminds me of the flying boat in the Golden Compass.
October 11th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Sorry not to join you this year
October 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond excuse the pun but it was a flying visit.
October 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact