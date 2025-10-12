Sign up
Previous
Photo 2072
This is my best side
Or is it the other.
A fun morning at Petworth park with my photography colleague.
I called her a colleague and I don’t think that she is going to let me forget.
Between us she is a Deer friend!!!
12th October 2025
12th Oct 25
3
3
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
12th October 2025 10:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
deer
,
scw25
,
petwortpark
Barb
ace
Gorgeous capture!
October 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
Love your image and your narrative!!
October 12th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Wow, what a beauty
October 12th, 2025
