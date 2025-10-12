Previous
This is my best side by wakelys
This is my best side

Or is it the other.
A fun morning at Petworth park with my photography colleague.
I called her a colleague and I don’t think that she is going to let me forget.
Between us she is a Deer friend!!!
Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Barb ace
Gorgeous capture!
October 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
Love your image and your narrative!!
October 12th, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Wow, what a beauty
October 12th, 2025  
