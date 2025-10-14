Sign up
Previous
Photo 2074
Safety in numbers
My theory is if you chain your bike next to another then there is a 50-50 chance that your bike will not be stolen (but possibly the other one will be). I like to maintain a degree of positivity.
14th October 2025
14th Oct 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
bicycles
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Great capture
October 14th, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL! Good idea. =)
October 14th, 2025
