Previous
Safety in numbers by wakelys
Photo 2074

Safety in numbers

My theory is if you chain your bike next to another then there is a 50-50 chance that your bike will not be stolen (but possibly the other one will be). I like to maintain a degree of positivity.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
568% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Great capture
October 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
LOL! Good idea. =)
October 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact