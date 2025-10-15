Sign up
Photo 2075
Egret
As I was watching the egrets, oystercatchers, curlews and gulls and a dog raced onto the shore because its owner had just thrown a ball. It took me by surprise and tested my reflexes. Not the sharpest but the best that I captured.
15th October 2025
15th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
sea
bird
egret
whereilive
scw25
Chrissie
ace
Fabulous catch. I love the pointed toes!
October 15th, 2025
Mags
ace
Delightful capture!
October 15th, 2025
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous action capture.
October 15th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very beautiful
October 15th, 2025
Nigel Rogers
ace
Well captured given the circumstances
October 15th, 2025
