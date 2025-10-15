Previous
Egret by wakelys
Photo 2075

Egret

As I was watching the egrets, oystercatchers, curlews and gulls and a dog raced onto the shore because its owner had just thrown a ball. It took me by surprise and tested my reflexes. Not the sharpest but the best that I captured.
15th October 2025 15th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Chrissie ace
Fabulous catch. I love the pointed toes!
October 15th, 2025  
Mags ace
Delightful capture!
October 15th, 2025  
Dione Giorgio
Fav. Fabulous action capture.
October 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very beautiful
October 15th, 2025  
Nigel Rogers ace
Well captured given the circumstances
October 15th, 2025  
