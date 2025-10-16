Sign up
Previous
Photo 2076
Explosion of wishes
How to waste time when there are a list of chores to do.
16th October 2025
16th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Tags
dandelion
,
head
,
seed
,
wishes
,
scw25
Liz Gooster
ace
Gorgeous! Such a vivid backdrop and those dandelion seeds look like shooting stars.
October 16th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely
October 16th, 2025
Jennifer Eurell
ace
Dandelions are always fun to shoot. This one looks like it has exploded!
October 16th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Sounds like fun! Nice result
October 16th, 2025
