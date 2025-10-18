Sign up
Photo 2078
Maisie with her Ailurophile mum
My friend has two black cats could Daisy and Maisie. Daisy is rather shy but Maisie likes lots of cuddles.
18th October 2025
18th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
18th October 2025 4:56pm
Tags
cat
,
friend
,
pigword
Mags
ace
Aww! That's so cute!
October 18th, 2025
Renee Salamon
ace
Very cute, is it a one eyed moggie?
October 18th, 2025
Kathy
ace
Pretty cay and woman.
October 18th, 2025
