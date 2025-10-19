Sign up
Previous
Photo 2079
Having a lightbulb moment
Well what else do you do on a grey day.
19th October 2025
19th Oct 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
lightbulb
,
poppy
,
ipad
,
scw25
Wylie
ace
very clever!
October 19th, 2025
Babs
ace
Love it, so clever.
October 19th, 2025
