Previous
Photo 2080
Messy weather
It was not an inviting time to be by the sea.
I visited a friend a little further along the coast this morning and with torrential rain and strong winds I still couldn’t resist getting out of the car.
Yes I did get wet in 2 seconds.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
1
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2803
photos
140
followers
84
following
2073
2074
2075
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
Tags
sea
,
pier
,
westsussex
,
bognorregis
,
scw25
katy
ace
Great catch of the stormy weather. I can thion of more pleasant ways to get wet!
October 20th, 2025
william wooderson
ace
Maybe not inviting to go swimming in... but it does look suitably dramatic! FAV
October 20th, 2025
