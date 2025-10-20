Previous
Messy weather by wakelys
Messy weather

It was not an inviting time to be by the sea.
I visited a friend a little further along the coast this morning and with torrential rain and strong winds I still couldn’t resist getting out of the car.
Yes I did get wet in 2 seconds.
Susan Wakely

Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
katy ace
Great catch of the stormy weather. I can thion of more pleasant ways to get wet!
October 20th, 2025  
william wooderson ace
Maybe not inviting to go swimming in... but it does look suitably dramatic! FAV
October 20th, 2025  
