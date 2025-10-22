Previous
Oystercatchers on the sandbar by wakelys
Photo 2082

Oystercatchers on the sandbar

Lovely to see so many in one spot.
22nd October 2025 22nd Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
570% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
wow! So many all grouped together.
October 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Great horizontal layers and skyline.
October 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact