Previous
Photo 2083
Big chair little girl.
But those feet also look enormous from this angle.
23rd October 2025
23rd Oct 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2806
photos
140
followers
84
following
570% complete
View this month »
2076
2077
2078
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
23rd October 2025 5:23pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chair
,
hotel
,
reception
,
greatniece
,
scw25
Diana
ace
Great shot and perspective.
October 23rd, 2025
JackieR
ace
Could tag darkroom-perspective
October 23rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Very cool!
October 23rd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Great perspective.
October 23rd, 2025
