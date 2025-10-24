Sign up
Previous
Photo 2084
Autumn sunshine
Caught through the trees
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
Photo Details
Tags
trees
autumn
sunshine
whereilive
scw25
billytrail
Wylie
ace
lovely pathway with those little black figures mysteriously visible
October 24th, 2025
Mags
ace
Beautiful tree tunnel!
October 24th, 2025
Lis Lapthorn
ace
Very inviting.
October 24th, 2025
