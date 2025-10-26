Previous
Tiggy by wakelys
Photo 2086

Tiggy

18 weeks old and my house guest for a week.
Day one and I am exhausted already.
The clocks changing from BST to GMT didn’t help.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
571% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kerry McCarthy ace
Beautiful light on this adorable pup!
October 26th, 2025  
katy ace
Lol! This one is such a fun photo! it makes me think of that line from Titanic “paint me like one of your French girls“

Our clocks haven’t changed yet so our game time will be different than usual for you this week.I’m gonna let you figure out the math lol!
October 26th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
cute
October 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
A gorgeous puppy… soo cute.
October 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact