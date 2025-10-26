Sign up
Previous
Photo 2086
Tiggy
18 weeks old and my house guest for a week.
Day one and I am exhausted already.
The clocks changing from BST to GMT didn’t help.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
4
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2809
photos
140
followers
84
following
571% complete
2079
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
Views
12
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 50
Taken
26th October 2025 10:38am
puppy
cockerspaniel
tiggy
scw25
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Beautiful light on this adorable pup!
October 26th, 2025
katy
ace
Lol! This one is such a fun photo! it makes me think of that line from Titanic “paint me like one of your French girls“
Our clocks haven’t changed yet so our game time will be different than usual for you this week.I’m gonna let you figure out the math lol!
October 26th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
cute
October 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
A gorgeous puppy… soo cute.
October 26th, 2025
