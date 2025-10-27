Sign up
Photo 2087
I’ll chew anything!
.Keeping me on my toes.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
Tags
puppy
,
feather
,
tiggy
,
scw25
Beverley
ace
Butter wouldn’t melt… I bet you’re having fun!
October 27th, 2025
