Photo 2088
Dumped
So somebody else’s problem now!
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others.
2088
Photo Details
365
iPhone 15 Pro
28th October 2025 2:30pm
Tags
rubbish
,
bicycle
,
frames
,
bin
,
scw25
,
curse-17
,
eotb-169
