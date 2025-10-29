Previous
Waiting by wakelys
Photo 2089

Waiting

My husband was working in his office yesterday evening so our puppy guest was patiently waiting for him. For someone who said that he would have nothing to do with her while she is staying for the week they have found love.
29th October 2025 29th Oct 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
572% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
So sweet! I'd want to cuddle that puppy all day.
October 29th, 2025  
katy ace
Terrific low POV of this cutie pie! I think he must be a softy at heart even if he said he would have nothing to do with her
October 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact