Previous
Photo 2089
Waiting
My husband was working in his office yesterday evening so our puppy guest was patiently waiting for him. For someone who said that he would have nothing to do with her while she is staying for the week they have found love.
29th October 2025
29th Oct 25
2
0
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2812
photos
140
followers
84
following
572% complete
View this month »
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
28th October 2025 7:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
puppy
,
tiggy
,
scw25
Mags
ace
So sweet! I'd want to cuddle that puppy all day.
October 29th, 2025
katy
ace
Terrific low POV of this cutie pie! I think he must be a softy at heart even if he said he would have nothing to do with her
October 29th, 2025
