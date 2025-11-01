Previous
Fascinated by wakelys
Photo 2092

Fascinated

Sadly I don’t think that the spider lived to see another day.
1st November 2025 1st Nov 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh how cute!
November 1st, 2025  
Babs ace
Hope the spider wasn't poisonous
November 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact