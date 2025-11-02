Sign up
Previous
Photo 2093
Look into my eyes
My evil eyes.
Our little house guest is back home and now waiting for her owners to return from their much needed holiday.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
2nd November 2025 9:00am
Tags
puppy
,
tiggy
,
scw25
Mags
ace
LOL! Too cute!
November 2nd, 2025
katy
ace
Lol! She looks as if she knows she’s making a mess but doesn’t care and dares you to stop her.
November 2nd, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
She’s wary that might take her stick! You probably feel that you need a holiday now!
November 2nd, 2025
