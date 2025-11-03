Previous
Pottery by wakelys
Photo 2094

Pottery

A fun morning throwing pots.
Although I have tried techniques with clay before I have never tried the potters wheel. My friend Karen made 2 pots and and I made 3. It was fun and I didn’t get too messy
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Susan Wakely

ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
573% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Glad you both had fun
November 3rd, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Sounds fun. Hope we see them after they are fired.
November 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact