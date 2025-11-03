Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2094
Pottery
A fun morning throwing pots.
Although I have tried techniques with clay before I have never tried the potters wheel. My friend Karen made 2 pots and and I made 3. It was fun and I didn’t get too messy
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Susan Wakely
ace
@wakelys
Feb 2024 - the start of Year 5. Co-opted into 5+2. I continue to meet great people along the way and inspired by others. I...
2817
photos
140
followers
84
following
573% complete
View this month »
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
2092
2093
2094
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro
Taken
3rd November 2025 11:16am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pottery
,
clay
,
scw25
JackieR
ace
Glad you both had fun
November 3rd, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Sounds fun. Hope we see them after they are fired.
November 3rd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close